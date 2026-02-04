Financial Comparison: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 7.48% 43.90% 8.28% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $977.83 million 1.75 $73.13 million $1.66 24.54 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Progress Software and Elcom International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.61%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Elcom International.

Summary

Progress Software beats Elcom International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom’s PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

