SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.5460.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%. Research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

