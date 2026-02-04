Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1580.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

