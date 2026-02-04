CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $323.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.25 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 42.54%.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $80.28.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 75.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

