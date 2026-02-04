MetLife (NYSE:MET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20, Zacks reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,770. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $102.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

