Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.90 and last traded at GBX 84.37, with a volume of 244315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50.

PCTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Picton Property Income from GBX 85 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Picton Property Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

