Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 450463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLE shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Trading Up 6.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$221.45 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.