Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 450463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLE shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Trading Up 6.1%
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$221.45 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 EPS for the current year.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valeura Energy
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.