British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 432 and last traded at GBX 427.80, with a volume of 11572276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 424 price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 441.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.81.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Research analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 per share, with a total value of £9,751.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,254. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

