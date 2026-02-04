Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.31 and last traded at C$27.69, with a volume of 2675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Currency Exchange International from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.66. The company has a market cap of C$169.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.92 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.9278107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Currency Exchange International

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.