Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.04 and last traded at GBX 2.03, with a volume of 3730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.94.

Glenveagh Properties Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.91.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland. We are focused on three core markets – suburban housing, urban apartments and partnerships with local authorities and state agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glenveagh Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenveagh Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.