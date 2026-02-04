Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.53, with a volume of 869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75.

Coro Energy Stock Down 5.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

