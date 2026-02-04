W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.3640, with a volume of 359715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Stock Up 1.2%

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 223.03%.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.