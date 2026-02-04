Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 883,350 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 740,560 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 741,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,926. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $76,551.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,551.74. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 243,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,094 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds, issued by state and local governments across the United States. By focusing on high-quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with prudent risk management.

Launched in July 2022, NAD is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA with decades of experience in municipal bond investing.

