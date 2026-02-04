Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Grows By 20.4%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,909,416 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 21,527,108 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,136,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,136,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE DELL traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,907,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

