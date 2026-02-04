Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Down 15.3% – What’s Next?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.29 and last traded at $107.6450. Approximately 310,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 314,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.