WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.2 million. WEX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.250-17.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of WEX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.90. 1,431,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,914. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $225,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,884.38. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.