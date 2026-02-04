Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.5 million.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 332,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

