Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 406,465 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 339,482 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cel-Sci

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cel-Sci by 18.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cel-Sci by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cel-Sci by 2,188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cel-Sci during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cel-Sci Price Performance

CVM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Cel-Sci has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development of immunotherapy products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, the company applies its proprietary LEAPS® (Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System) and Multikine® immunotherapy platforms to stimulate the body’s immune response against disease. CEL-SCI operates as a clinical-stage enterprise, working to translate immunological insights into therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead product candidate, Multikine (leukineferon), is an investigational immunotherapy designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to attack head and neck cancer cells.

