ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 116,145 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 97,321 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,424,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Trading Up 2.7%

SRTY stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,595. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTY. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 278.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 495.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 3,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at about $173,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

