CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 769,087 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 636,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CS Disco by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 164,873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CS Disco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CS Disco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,238. The company has a market cap of $322.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

