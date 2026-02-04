Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.8050 and last traded at $18.8050, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Featured Articles

