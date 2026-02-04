BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.88 and last traded at C$28.83, with a volume of 16553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.66.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.18.

Get BMO Canadian Dividend ETF alerts:

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.