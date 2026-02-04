Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 1,944,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,935,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85.

Celsius Resources Stock Down 5.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Celsius Resources alerts:

About Celsius Resources

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila. The MCB project has an extensive exploration tenement covering 2,500 hectares, with an extended permit until the issuance of a final Mine Permit. An updated JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate was announced in December 2022, comprising 338 million tonnes at 0.47% copper and 0.12 g/t gold, for a total contained metal of 1.6 million tonnes of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold, reported at a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade.

In addition to this sizeable high-grade resource, Celsius also holds interests in a number of attractive international development assets.

Our mission is to create material value for Shareholders through the efficient conversion of high quality resources into profitable producing mines, in an environment that adheres to the strictest safety standards and sustainable environmental, social and governance principles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.