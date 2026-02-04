Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 249,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,489,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$226.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

