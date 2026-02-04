Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 581 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 483 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,540,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

