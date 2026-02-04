General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.1390, with a volume of 1657318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

General Motors Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 18.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

