Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Decreases By 16.2%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,574 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 3,070 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 2,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ:OCCIO), headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a closed?end investment company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of U.S. middle?market companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit began operations in 2021 and is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes flexible financing solutions, including senior secured loans, second?lien and mezzanine debt, and opportunistic equity interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.