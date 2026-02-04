National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,265 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 5,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

National Healthcare Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NHPAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Get National Healthcare Properties alerts:

National Healthcare Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Healthcare Properties Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Healthcare Properties stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Healthcare Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NHPAP Free Report ) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Healthcare Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Healthcare Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Healthcare Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.