National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,265 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 5,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,822 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NHPAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606. National Healthcare Properties has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
