Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) traded up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 306,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 282,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.71.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

