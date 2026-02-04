DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $24.79. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $23.9920, with a volume of 106,535 shares.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $935.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.98.

In other DBV Technologies news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $10,073,401.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,595,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,688,039.20. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock worth $15,489,908. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

