Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $26.91. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 5,923 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Down 9.2%

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.