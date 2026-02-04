Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,980 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 42,912 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspire 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 226,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 189,094 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BIBL stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $48.98.

Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.