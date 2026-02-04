Short Interest in YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY) Declines By 17.1%

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,192 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 41,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,762. YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $61.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Get YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF alerts:

About YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CHPY is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing directly in a select portfolio of 15-30 semiconductor companies. It aims to generate income through an options portfolio on semiconductor companies and/or semiconductor ETFs.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.