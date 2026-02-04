Short Interest in YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY) Declines By 17.1%

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,192 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 41,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,762. YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $61.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.40.
About YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.