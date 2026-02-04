Susquehanna Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $63.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

PayPal Stock Down 22.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,338,000 after purchasing an additional 313,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,210,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

