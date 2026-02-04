NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.61.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 27.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,512,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,799,783,000 after purchasing an additional 103,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

