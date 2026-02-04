Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Posts Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHVYF traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

