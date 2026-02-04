KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus with record revenue of ~$10.3B, strongest Data Center growth (?39%), record non?GAAP EPS $1.53 and healthy free cash flow — validates the AI/data?center growth story. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a multi?year AI opportunity (CEO Lisa Su: data center business could scale to “tens of billions”), and AMD highlighted new AI products and partner ramps that underpin longer?term upside. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (+/?$300M) — above Street consensus on average but implies a modest sequential decline from Q4; the midpoint still signals strong year?over?year growth, leaving mixed interpretations. AMD forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains largely bullish on medium/long term — several firms reaffirm buy ratings and high targets (range of analyst targets remains elevated), which supports recovery should near?term concerns fade. Benzinga — analyst coverage
- Negative Sentiment: CEO commentary capped expected China AI?GPU revenue in Q1 at just ~$100M due to licensing/export uncertainty — this surprised investors and amplified geopolitical/regulatory execution risk. AMD CEO: Not forecasting China AI chip revenue beyond $100M
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the beat, investors punished the stock on the cautious near?term tone (China cap + guidance nuance), with European shares dropping and U.S. pre/after?hours weakness driving today’s decline. AMD is down after reporting earnings — CNBC
- Negative Sentiment: Export controls and related inventory impacts remain a headline (FY impact ~ $440M; Q4 included a ~$360M reserve release and ~$390M China MI308 sales), adding one?off noise that complicates quarter?to?quarter comparisons. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
