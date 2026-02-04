Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Chipotle Mexican Grill’s conference call:

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle is accelerating a high-efficiency equipment package rollout (350 restaurants live, ~2,000 by year-end) that management says improves speed, consistency, food quality and has driven “hundreds of basis points” of comp lift in equipped restaurants.

Chipotle is accelerating a rollout (350 restaurants live, ~2,000 by year-end) that management says improves speed, consistency, food quality and has driven “hundreds of basis points” of comp lift in equipped restaurants. Management will increase menu cadence to four LTOs in 2026 and highlighted the high?protein line (extra protein incidents +35% and a record digital sales day for a double?protein promo) plus the return of Chicken Al Pastor to drive traffic and trial.

Management will increase menu cadence to four LTOs in 2026 and highlighted the (extra protein incidents +35% and a record digital sales day for a double?protein promo) plus the return of Chicken Al Pastor to drive traffic and trial. Chipotle plans a spring relaunch of its rewards program (21M active members; ~30% of sales through rewards) and intends to use AI and personalization to boost in?restaurant adoption, re?engage lapsed users and deepen guest frequency.

Chipotle plans a spring (21M active members; ~30% of sales through rewards) and intends to use AI and personalization to boost in?restaurant adoption, re?engage lapsed users and deepen guest frequency. Financial headwinds remain: Q4 comps fell 1.7% (revenue +5.4%), 2026 guidance embeds roughly flat comps, and management expects margin pressure as it takes modest pricing (~1–2% full year) that will not fully offset mid?single?digit inflation early in the year.

Financial headwinds remain: Q4 comps fell 1.7% (revenue +5.4%), 2026 guidance embeds roughly flat comps, and management expects margin pressure as it takes modest pricing (~1–2% full year) that will not fully offset mid?single?digit inflation early in the year. Balance sheet and capital return actions are supportive: no debt, ~$1.3B in cash/restricted cash/investments, a record $2.4B of buybacks in 2025 and $1.7B remaining on the authorization at year?end.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.