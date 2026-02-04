Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.270-7.550 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Trading Down 1.3%

DOX traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $70.32 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Trending Headlines about Amdocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amdocs beat Q1 FY2026 estimates with $1.81 EPS vs. $1.75 expected and ~4% revenue growth; management also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.27–7.55 (above consensus). Strong results and an upgraded outlook support upside. Article Title

Amdocs beat Q1 FY2026 estimates with $1.81 EPS vs. $1.75 expected and ~4% revenue growth; management also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.27–7.55 (above consensus). Strong results and an upgraded outlook support upside. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced a multi-year extension with T?Mobile (managed services, software development, AI innovation) and launched aOS, an agentic operating system for telecom — both strengthen its AI/telco revenue narrative and long-term service pipeline. Article Title

Amdocs announced a multi-year extension with T?Mobile (managed services, software development, AI innovation) and launched aOS, an agentic operating system for telecom — both strengthen its AI/telco revenue narrative and long-term service pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs won new commercial traction (VIDAA selecting MarketONE for OTT bundles), highlighting cross?sell opportunities beyond core telco customers. Article Title

Amdocs won new commercial traction (VIDAA selecting MarketONE for OTT bundles), highlighting cross?sell opportunities beyond core telco customers. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Amdocs declared a quarterly dividend of $0.569 (annualized yield ~3.1%), up 8% from the prior payout — attractive to income-focused investors and signals cash-flow confidence.

Dividend increase: Amdocs declared a quarterly dividend of $0.569 (annualized yield ~3.1%), up 8% from the prior payout — attractive to income-focused investors and signals cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership succession announced: long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig is named CEO. Orderly succession reduces shock risk, though investors will watch early execution under new leadership. Article Title

Leadership succession announced: long?time CEO Shuky Sheffer will retire March 31 and Shimie Hortig is named CEO. Orderly succession reduces shock risk, though investors will watch early execution under new leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings call transcript and analyst write-ups provide more color on margins, AI investments and integration risk; these will influence near?term sentiment as investors parse guidance detail. Article Title

Q1 earnings call transcript and analyst write-ups provide more color on margins, AI investments and integration risk; these will influence near?term sentiment as investors parse guidance detail. Negative Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target from $97 to $88 (still a Buy). The cut trims upside expectations and may pressure sentiment despite the Buy rating. Article Title

Stifel lowered its price target from $97 to $88 (still a Buy). The cut trims upside expectations and may pressure sentiment despite the Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show erroneous/zero values (likely data issues) and shouldn’t be taken as a signal until corrected.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 190.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.