ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

GTM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 489,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,853. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.86 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 14.55%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.