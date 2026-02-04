Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$759.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.9 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 19.5%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting Columbia Sportswear

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Sportswear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $1.73 vs $1.22 est; revenue $1.07B vs $1.03B) — investors reacted to the upside surprise and higher-than-expected profitability. Read More.

Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus (EPS $1.73 vs $1.22 est; revenue $1.07B vs $1.03B) — investors reacted to the upside surprise and higher-than-expected profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $3.20–$3.65, above consensus — this beat on FY outlook supports a higher valuation multiple. Read More.

Full?year 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $3.20–$3.65, above consensus — this beat on FY outlook supports a higher valuation multiple. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus upgraded COLM to Buy and lifted its price target from $60 to $68, signaling analyst conviction and providing catalyst for further upside. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded COLM to Buy and lifted its price target from $60 to $68, signaling analyst conviction and providing catalyst for further upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.1%), which can attract income?focused investors. (Record March 9; pay March 20)

Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.1%), which can attract income?focused investors. (Record March 9; pay March 20) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/valuation write?ups and deep dives are circulating, giving investors additional context on international momentum and brand strategy but not changing the immediate fundamentals. Read More. • Read More.

Industry/valuation write?ups and deep dives are circulating, giving investors additional context on international momentum and brand strategy but not changing the immediate fundamentals. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in recent feeds appears erroneous (shows 0 shares); not a reliable signal for positioning.

Reported short?interest data in recent feeds appears erroneous (shows 0 shares); not a reliable signal for positioning. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in well below Street expectations (EPS $0.29–$0.37 vs ~$0.61 consensus; revenue guide also below est.), creating near?term downside risk and tempering the beat. Read More.

Q1 2026 guidance came in well below Street expectations (EPS $0.29–$0.37 vs ~$0.61 consensus; revenue guide also below est.), creating near?term downside risk and tempering the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down 2.4% YoY and EPS is slightly below last year’s level (1.73 vs 1.80), and management flagged U.S. headwinds and tariff pressures that could weigh on margins. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.