Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Clorox stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 523,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

