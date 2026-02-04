Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Evercore ISI

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Barclays set a $481.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.25.

Hubbell stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,406. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $513.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

