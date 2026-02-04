Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.75.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS and revenue well above consensus, driven by volume growth. Eli Lilly sees 2026 profit above estimates on weight?loss drug demand
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 guidance above Street estimates (revenue and profit outlook), signaling confidence in continued GLP?1 growth. Eli Lilly blows past quarterly estimates, posts strong outlook as Zepbound and Mounjaro sales soar
- Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster drug momentum: Mounjaro and Zepbound sales doubled/grew triple digits in Q4 — primary driver of the beat and future cash flow expectations. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock: Strong Earnings Beat Sends Shares Soaring on Weight-Loss Drug Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity & pipeline investments: a $3.5B injectable manufacturing site and partnerships/biotech deals expand long?term production and R&D optionality. Eli Lilly plans $3.5B injectable manufacturing site in Pennsylvania
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic M&A/partnerships (Seamless Therapeutics, Veradermics, Zonsen) diversify pipeline beyond GLP?1s — positive long term but not immediate EPS drivers. Eli Lilly Is Getting Into the Hearing Loss Market in a $1.12 Billion Deal With Seamless Therapeutics
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted rising R&D and capacity spending could compress near?term margins despite top?line strength — monitor guidance vs. actual margins. Eli Lilly Q4 Preview: Wall St Sees Revenue Beat On Weight-Loss Heft But R&D Costs Could Drag Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and pricing pressures: Novo Nordisk’s warning and aggressive Wegovy pill launch have hammered sector sentiment and raised concerns about future pricing and share dynamics. Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock: CEO’s Warning Sends Shares Into Freefall
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. pricing pressure (policy and payer negotiations) remains a material risk that could limit margin upside even as volumes grow. Eli Lilly Profit Rises as Weight-Loss Drug Demand Surges
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
