British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $61.0080, with a volume of 89536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Featured Stories

