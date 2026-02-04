Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 128,487 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 101,204 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HEINY stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

