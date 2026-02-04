Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,824 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 43,632 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol ODMUF, is an international financial services group with origins dating back to 1845 in Cape Town, South Africa. The company has built a reputation in risk management and wealth creation, offering a diversified suite of financial solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Over its long history, Old Mutual has broadened its capabilities to include multiple lines of business, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of protection and investment products.

The group’s core offerings span life and disability insurance, general insurance, retirement planning, and asset management.

