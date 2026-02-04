Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 12,015 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPST opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 486.96%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

