Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Insider Eben Upton CBE Buys 15,314 Shares

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE bought 15,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £40,122.68.

Eben Upton CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Eben Upton CBE purchased 7,341 shares of Raspberry Pi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 271 per share, with a total value of £19,894.11.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eben Upton CBE acquired 21,927 shares of Raspberry Pi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, for a total transaction of £59,422.17.

Raspberry Pi Trading Down 0.3%

RPI stock opened at GBX 259.80 on Wednesday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 1-year low of GBX 253.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 780. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.20. The firm has a market cap of £502.40 million and a P/E ratio of 56.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Raspberry Pi from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 300.

About Raspberry Pi

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

Featured Articles

