OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Insider Sells 39,304 Shares

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Terry sold 39,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $185,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 500,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OptimumBank by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 24.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank, Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC) is a Texas-chartered commercial bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with community banking operations primarily in Texas and South Florida. Founded in 2005, OptimumBank delivers a full suite of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, real estate developers, and individual consumers. Through its network of full-service branches and digital platforms, the bank focuses on relationship-driven banking and personalized service.

On the lending side, OptimumBank offers commercial real estate financing, including construction loans, permanent mortgage loans, and land acquisition facilities.

Featured Stories

